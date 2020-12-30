Siblings From Philly Create the First Canned Mimosa in the Area

Now this is a drink that is right up my ally. Two Philadelphia natives just created the first canned mimosa in the area. Allie and Scott Griswold are siblings behind the new Mayne & Co. and their very first product will be what they're calling the Modern Mimosa. According to Philly Voice, the drink comes in what looks like a soda can with a cute design and logo. Its made with sustainably produced white wine from Italy and organic orange juice. Each can is 10% ABV and has120 calories per serving.

According to Philly Voice, you can even have your canned mimosa delivered to your front door. Given that indoor dining is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it'll be a while before we can get a drink from our favorite brunch places. Well now we can have our own brunch right in our dining room. According to Philly Voice, you can order the mimosas as an eight-pack, 16-pack and 24-pack at $10 a can. Plus starting in the new year, the Modern Mimosas will be sold at wine wholesalers such as Di Bruno Bros.

It's not too late to send your favorite brunch buddy a late Christmas present as well. Mayne & Co. are still selling holiday boxes on their website. The gift comes with an 8 pack of canned mimosas, plus a mimosa scented candle, linen cocktail napkins, artisan truffles and a holiday notecard all for just $125.