Mitch McConnell Becomes Viral Meme as he Quickly Blocks Stimulus Check Increase

What's the best way to deal with pain? Jokes and memes of course. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the nation feeling all types of emotions after he swiftly blocked the request to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Americans were feeling hopefully on Monday after The House unanimously passed the bill in a 275-134

vote. According to Montgomery Avertiser, the bill would have also extended unemployment benefits including a program to help small businesses retain their employees throughout the pandemic.

Currently the senate is debating on whether or not a voting process should take place to increase the stimulus payment amount. In the meantime, social media users have turned to platforms like Twitter and Instagram to express their frustration and anger with Mitch McConnell.

The other day their was a Clubhouse chatroom created specially for people to air out how much they hate McConnell. Some people have gone as far as to request a $2,000 payment on Venmo from the senator.

Americans were already pissed off at the fact that we are receiving a significantly lower payment than we did back in April.

The $600 direct deposit checks are supposed to be hitting the bank accounts of Americans starting today and will continue into next week.

“These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week,” The United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted just before 6 pm ET Tuesday evening.

At least its coming the same week as pay day. Happy New Year I guess!