A Personal Reflection on the Year 2020

2020 was the worst year ever for many people. The Coronavirus Pandemic will be in history books because of how severe of a virus it was and how many lives were lost. The pandemic put fear in many of us, made us miss out on countless events and milestones and took time away from us. Time that could have been spent with our loved ones. I think all of us have been forever changed by the year 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic. I know we all can hope that our lives will somewhat go back to normal as vaccines are distributed and people get them. My hope is that 2021 is better year for all.

As everyone keeps saying 2020 was the worst year ever, I can't 100% agree. Something happened to me in 2020 that changed my life. 2020 was the year I became a Mama. On January 2nd 2020, I woke up in the middle of the night and I believed my water had broken. It wasn’t a huge gush like the movies, so I decided I was probably okay to go to work.

During the morning show, I felt some cramps, but nothing crazy, but still felt like I needed to call my midwife. She told me to go to the hospital, just to be safe. I mean, I was 20 days away from my due date, so I didn’t think I was going to go into labor that night. However, my son had other plans. After an examination, my midwife determined I was in labor and I was admitted into a room. I was in labor for about 13 hours and my husband was there every second helping me through the intense contractions and pain. After pushing for about 30 minutes my beautiful son was born on January 3rd at 2:09am. I was overcome with emotion when they first put him on me, I cried hysterically and it was a moment I will never forget.

This past year did my husband and I not only have to adjust to life with a new baby, but also adjust to live with a new baby during a pandemic. The anxiety was very real about people coming over, my husband and I both working full time and possibly bringing the virus home. Some of my closest friends and family members still have not met my son. He was born three months before the pandemic, but since that was during cold a flu season, they stayed away for Nathan's sake and then the pandemic his and all they had to do was look at pictures of him instead of meeting him in person. It was tough, it still is tough and I hope that my son will get to meet these key people soon.

Yes, I know, 2020 did suck 90% of the time, but I do wanna focus on the positive of this year. My little family and I never knew how strong we could be. I now have so much faith in us and believe we can conquer anything. It was a year for the books, and our little guy made it actually worth it. I even had Dairy Queen write on my son's Birthday cake that he was the best thing that came out of 2020 because he definitely was.