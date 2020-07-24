Justin Bieber World Tour Coming to Philly on July 11 2021

Many music artists are hopeful about live performances returning in 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic so many concerts, festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed. Reality has finally set in that we won’t get to see our favorite artist perform live anytime soon. However, we do have some things to look forward to. A lot of musicians have started releasing their updated tour dates for postponed tours.

Justin Bieber is taking his world tour right to Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday July 11, 2021.

Bieber was originally scheduled to play Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1, with a tour launch in May, but that has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Officials said the new tour will not feature stadiums, nor stop in all previous cities.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 via ticketmaster.com.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on tour,” Bieber said in a press release. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

$1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which supports mental health.

Scooter Braun, Justin’s manager, has even teased a new album that could accompany the tour.

Here are some fan reactions: