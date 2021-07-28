Kanye West Reveals His Bedroom in Atlanta Stadium Where He’s Finishing Donda Album

Kanye West has made himself at home at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On Monday night (July 27), Yeezy hopped on his Instagram page and shared a photo of his new sleeping quarters at the downtown ATL stadium. The pic shows a makeshift bed in the right corner with a white quilted cover and a pillow along with a small closet containing a few clothing items on hangers.

There's also a TV and digital clock overhead on the wall. On the floor is an empty suitcase with more clothes neatly folded beside it. There are several pairs of Yeezy sneakers from Adidas, including the orange Yeezy 1020 boot-like kicks he wore during his Donda listening party last week.

Kanye captioned the photo, "How the best things are done. No distractions."

Overall, ’Ye's stadium bedroom almost resembles what a single dorm room looks like at a university or college.

This photo comes as Kanye is reportedly wrapping up the recording of his Donda project, which is set for release on Aug. 6.

According to Page Six yesterday, Kanye has been holed up in a "private space inside the building" away from civilians. An insider told the outlet there's a suite in the building with an official stadium placard outside the door that reads, "Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium."

Kanye's manager, John Monopoly, shared an image of the placard, seemingly confirming that ’Ye does have a temporary residency at the arena while he wraps up his highly anticipated effort.

It's unclear how long the rapper-producer will be making the 71,000-seat stadium his home, but we presume that he'll be there until the album is completed.

Last Thursday (July 22), Kanye treated fans to a huge listening event of the Donda album with assurance the project would arrive on Friday (July 23). But alas, it didn't happen, and it was later announced that the LP will hopefully drop on Aug. 6.

Nevertheless, one of the biggest highlights at the event was when Yeezy previewed a new track featuring Jay-Z, in which Hov teased a potential follow-up to their 2011 collaborative effort, Watch the Throne.

The new album is expected to feature guest appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha-T and hopefully the reunion track with Jay-Z.