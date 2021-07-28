Hot Yoga Robbinsville Now Open on Route 130

Facebook/Hot Yoga Robbinsville

Interested in yoga? What about Hot Yoga? Hot Yoga Robbinsville just opened, so go check it out....it's very popular right now.

Owners, Ian and Carrie, just had their official Grand Opening last week. Robbinsville officials, family, and friends gathered for the ribbon cutting last Thursday. I always love seeing the oversized scissors at ribbon cuttings. Are they just a prop, or can they really cut things? Lol.

If you're thinking the owners, Ian and Carrie, look familiar, they may. They used to be at Hot Yoga Plainsboro.

So, what is Hot Yoga? Hot yoga is a form of yoga that's done in hot, humid conditions. Heating panels have been installed in the new yoga studio to benefit your mind and body.

Check out the classes and workshops Hot Yoga Robbinsville offers, like Bikram Yoga, Inferno Hot Pilates, and more. Read the descriptions and benefits of each one by clicking here

If this will be your first experience, here are some tips from Hot Yoga Robbinsville's website

*Wear comfortable light clothes to the studio. *Bring a towel for your mat (you will sweat) *Hydrate ahead of time *Bring water *Bring a change of clothes or a towel for your ride home. *Leave valuables at home or locked in your car. *Pre-register for class

The instructors are "warm, friendly, and encouraging" so you can achieve greatness.

It sounds so tempting, doesn't it? A few friends of mine do it and love it.

Hot Yoga Robbinsville is easy to find. It's located at 1240 Route 130 South, in the Bottoni Plaza.

Go visit their website by clicking here . You can also email them for more information at hotyogarobbinsville@gmail.com, or feel free to call (910) 398-1794.

