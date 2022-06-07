Kanye West and New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Break Up – Report

Kanye West and his latest girlfriend Chaney Jones have reportedly called it quits.

On Tuesday (June 7), TMZ reported that sources are telling them Ye and Chaney have broken up. The separation reportedly happened following a recent trip to Japan. The rap mogul doesn't seem to be waiting things out and has already reportedly been spotted with another woman on an apparent date at a movie theater.

Kanye and Chaney's relationship began back in February, directly on the heels of the Donda rhymer parting ways with actress Julia Fox following their short relationship. Kanye and Chaney were spotted out on multiple occasions including taking in NBA games courtside and at Donda 2 events. Things seemed serious, with Chaney even reportedly getting a "Ye" tattoo on her wrist at one point during the courtship. However, things only lasted four months.

Kanye has been pretty mum since his Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours back in March. There were reports that he was going away to get help, which were denied by his camp. He's since dropped out of his headlining gig at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Kanye returned to Instagram last month and posted a promotion for a collaboration with McDonald's. According to Kanye's new artist Vory, Ye will be taking a year off.

While Kanye has been working the dating pool, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is going hard with her boo Pete Davidson, to the chagrin of Ye. Pete even recently appeared to get the initials of Kanye and Kim's children tattooed on his neck. Pete was recently spotted out shopping with the former couple's song Saint.