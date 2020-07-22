Kanye West Says He’s Been Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian Since She Met With Meek Mill About Prison Reform

Kanye West's Twitter rants have continued and now he is going off about his wife, Kim Kardashian, and Meek Mill.

In a series of since-deleted tweets from last night that began circulating online this morning (July 22), Kanye said that he has been trying to divorce Kim since she met with Meek to discuss prison reform at a hotel. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf for 'prison reform,'" ’Ye said in a portion of the tweet. It's unclear when this supposed meetup took place, but the Philadelphia rapper launched the Reform Alliance alongside Jay-Z back in 2019, to assist people who have been victims of the country's unjust criminal justice system.

In November of 2018, months before the Reform Alliance was launched, Meek, Kim and activist and political commentator Van Jones hosted their first-ever Criminal Justice Reform Summit at the Jeremy Hotel in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Meek's contributions to prison reform come after his back-and-forth legal issues and him being on probation for over a decade. Over two years ago, the Philly-bred spitter had been sentenced to four years in prison for violating his probation following a 2007 arrest by an officer, who was later proven to be corrupt. After several appeals and requests for a new judge after claiming the judge, Genece Brinkley, who was presiding over his case was biased, the Philadelphia Supreme Court overturned Brinkley's ruling and freed Meek on bail.

Kim has also had her hand in prison reform in a major way. Over the last few years, Kim, who is currently studying law, has helped to release dozens of people from prison that were serving time for nonviolent drug offenses. Last year, according to CNN, she helped to free 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders within 90 days.

In the rest of Kanye's tweet, he likened his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to Kim Jong-Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea. "I got 200 more to go," ’Ye wrote. "This my lady tweet of the night...Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favorite rapper, but won't do a song wit me."

In a follow-up tweet, Kanye said, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line." He added that Kim and Kris released a statement without his approval, presumably referring to his prior outbursts via social media or his controversial presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. "That's not what a wife should do," Yeezy wrote, following up with, "White supremacy."

Kanye mentioned Kim and Kris in a series of tweets on Monday (July 20). In the tweets, ’Ye claimed that his wife and mother-in-law tried to have him "locked up." "Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," Kanye tweeted. "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me. I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex [tape]. I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me."

Check out Kanye's most recent tweets about Kim Kardashian, Meek Mill and more below.