It looks like Meek Mill is fed up with his record label.

On Monday (Oct. 25), the Philadelphia rapper jumped on his Twitter account and revealed that he hasn’t been paid for his music. Meek also threatened to make the details of his record deal public to expose the alleged shady practices.

“I haven’t get [sic] paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

"Ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist?" Meek Mill continued. "I’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!"

The Dreamchaser Records leader went on to tweet that he plans on getting everything that is owed to him, by any means necessary. "Ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!" he wrote.

R&B singer Keyshia Cole saw Meek’s tweets and responded in the comment section of a post on The Shade Room about Meek’s outrage with his label and the lack of money he's received for his art. Keyshia wrote, “Never received a check from any record label, period. But I just thought about that the other day. It’s nothing wrong with Obtaining Audit Atterney’s [sic] so that you’re aware of where every dollar went. Trust me. A lot gets ‘Lost in the sauce.’”

Fellow singer Tyrese also weighed in on the subject, adding that artists must own their masters. “Most of us who were signed 20 years ago we should ALL DEMAND OUR MASTERS be reverted back to us.........," he typed. "Yeah I said it by Dec 2022 I will own 5 of my masters from releases over the years......Speak up on it or they will keep collecting off of your body of work....”

It’s unclear if Meek’s grievance is with Atlantic Records or Maybach Music Group.

Nevertheless, Meek wants to open up the books and see where all the money he feels he's earned is being spent. Kanye West took similar actions last year when he revealed all of the pages of his lengthy contract with Universal Music Group when lamenting about his masters.

Meek’s tweets come nearly a month after he released his fifth project, Expensive Pain.

XXL has reached out to Meek Mill’s rep for comment on the matter.