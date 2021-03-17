Kanye West has reportedly doubled his billion-dollar net worth in less than a year.

On Wednesday (March 17), Bloomberg announced that Kanye's net worth has skyrocketed to $6.6 billion. The article suggests a majority of the 43-year-old rapper's earnings come from his sneaker and apparel brand Yeezy. Last year, Kanye claimed he was worth $3.3 billion.

The clothing company has secured partnerships with Adidas AG and Gap Inc. and has reportedly been valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG. The value of the rapper-producer's Gap deal, which is expected to be available this summer, could make up as much as $970 million of the aforementioned amount.

The other portion of ’Ye's wealth—reportedly provided by Kanye's attorney—comes from $122 million in cash and stocks, $110 million from his music catalog and $1.7 billion in other assets. Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, Skims, is another source of Kanye's income as he has invested in the underwear line.

And while the two entertainers are supposedly wading through divorce dealings, which Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for in mid-February, it's unclear if the Grammy Award-winning rhymer will still be involved in her business once their alleged separation is finalized.

Last April, Forbes confirmed Kanye West had become hip-hop's second billionaire—the first being Jay-Z. Initially, the publication claimed Kanye was worth $1.5 billion, but the Chicago native came out claiming he was worth nearly three times as much.

“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count," the G.O.O.D. Music founder affirmed, correcting the article.

In any event, congratulations, ’Ye.

