With the mortgage APR being at an all-time low many people are tempted to purchase their first home and perhaps others are thinking of upgrading to a new house. Once you start thinking about making that big purchase you also start thinking about moving to that perfect neighborhood.

It's very tough trying to figure out which neighborhood is the best fit for you and your family.

The good thing is that we are here to help you research a little in an attempt to try to help you find the best places to live in Bucks County. According to NICHE, these are the top 5 best places to live in Bucks county.

Woodside - NICHE grade is A+ Newtown Grant - NICHE grade is A+ Buckingham Township - NICHE grade is A Doylestown Township - NICHE grade is A Warrington Township - NICHE grade is A

Not a bad rating for those areas, especially considering those are towns that are still close to the city if you want to go out for a bit.

Here are some other major towns that you would want to know where they fall on the list of 2021 Best Places to Live in Bucks County. Yardley takes the 10th spot, Newtown 11th, Langhorne 23rd, and Fairless Hills 25th. This was all out of a list of 44 areas in Bucks County shared by NICHE.

Out of 44 towns on the 2021 Best Places to Live in Bucks County list that were graded by NICHE the lowest grade was a B. That is not too bad.