Kate Winslet Was Absolutely Right About Wawa

A few days ago, a story came out about Kate Winslet visiting a Wawa for the first time. While filming 'Mare of Easttown' in Pennsylvania, she visited a Wawa and described it as "mythical." She wanted to visit a Wawa since it was something she felt she needed to know to get into her character who is from Pennsylvania.

Some people, may think that the Wawa is mediocre and not all it's cracked up to be. I think those people are wrong. Here's why I think Wawa is the bomb.