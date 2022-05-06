It's finally here! It's Olivia Rodrigo Weekend in Philadelphia, and we cannot wait. Olivia's album, Sour, changed our LIVES last year, right? So we've been waiting for the big moment.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at The Met Philly. We've got that here.

What Time Does The Olivia Rodrigo Concert in Philadelphia Start?

The doors to the Met Philadelphia open at 7:00. There is an opening act, Holly Humberstone. The Met Philadelphia says the event starts at 8:00, but we know that the music usually doesn't start right away.

Per our best guesstimates, we think Holly will hit the stage by about 8:15.

As for Olivia Rodrigo, we think she'll hit the stage between 9:10 and 9:30 pm.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.

What Will Olivia Rodrgio's Setlist For Philadelphia Be?

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think her setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

brutal

jealousy, jealousy

drivers license

Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)

hope ur ok

enough for you / 1 step forward, 3 steps back

happier

all I Want

Seether (Veruca Salt cover)

favorite crime

traitor

deja vu

good 4 u (encore)

Oh, Olivia! We CAN NOT wait to see you this weekend in Philly!

