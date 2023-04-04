The big event is finally here! Lewis Capaldi is finally coming to Philadelphia for a SOLD-OUT concert at the Met Philly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Lewis Capaldi's Philadelphia Concert?

Doors open at 7:00 pm for Tuesday night's concert. The concert starts at approximately 8:00 pm. The opening act, Em Beihold, will take to the stage shortly after 8 pm.

What is the Setlist for the Lewis Capaldi Concert in Philadelphia?

We've got that and more spoilers posted here.

Are Tickets Still Available for Lewis Capaldi's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Lewis Capaldi tickets?

The event itself is sold out, but tickets are available for resale on sites Stubhub.

These prices will fluctuate, I'm sure. Make sure you buy from a reputable seller, of course. Tickets appear to be available for about $90 (before some fees).

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Lewis Capaldi Concert at the Met Philadelphia?

Parking passes for the Met Philadelphia are available to purchase online. There are two types of passes available.

VIP Parking Passes are located in lot A, The Met says.

Preferred Parking passes are located in lot D.

Lot A opens 1 hour before doors (So that would be 6 pm for this show). Lot D opens at 6 pm on weeknights.

You can click here to purchase your parking passes online ahead of the show.

You can look around for additional parking in the area, but keep in mind the distance and safety of your walk.

What is the Bag Policy at the Met Philadelphia for the Lewis Capaldi Concert?

Small clutch bags approximately the size of a hand (4.5" by 6.5") are allowed.

They do not need to be clear. Larger bags must be clear totes, and no other types of bags will be allowed.

All bags of 12"x12"x6" are prohibited.

As for what's allowed, signs up to 8.5" by 11" in size are allowed.

You can click here to view a list of their bag policies at the Met Philadelphia for the Lewis Capaldi concert.



