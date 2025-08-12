It's happening! New Jersey’s favorite brothers are returning home to New Jersey for another concert. Yes, the Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform on their 20th anniversary tour (which is titled Greetings From Your Hometown) at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on Thursday, August 14th.

The show was previously scheduled to take place at Citizens Bank Park, but it was moved last month to the outdoor amphitheater. Wondering why? We answered that question here.

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is the Jonas Brothers Concert in Camden, nJ?

The "show" begins at 7:30 p.m., according to arena officials at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

However, we all know that shows don't "start" on time. So we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Camden Waterfront?

Yes, this tour has quite a few opening acts. Marshmello, All-American Reject and Franklin Jonas are all expected to perform. Marshmello's set isn't exactly as an opening act, however. He'll appear in the middle of the concert.

Meanwhile, the All American Rejects should hit the stage around 7:30 for about a half hour set.

What Time Will the Jonas Brothers Perform at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden?

As for the headliners, we think the Jonas Brothers should start their performance no later than 8:40-8:50. We suspect they’ll perform for about 2 hours until approximately 11 p.m.

Of course, set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare.

Performances can start late OR early for any number of reasons So don't be tailgating in the parking lot or waiting for PATCO for too long before the show or you may miss it.

What Is the Setlist for the Jonas Brothers in Camden, NJ?

We were able to dig into the shows and put together what we’re kind of expecting to be the setlist for Thursday, August 14th.

However, we know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that HERE instead. Just click HERE to view Jonas Brothers’ setlist for Camden 2025 as it may contain spoilers.

Though, I personally LOVE to know what the setlist is ahead of time to plan all of my restroom breaks.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Camden Waterfront? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See the Jonas Brothers in Philadelphia?

It looks like a limited number of tickets are still available from the venue itself. You can check those out on Ticketmaster.com right now.

Tickets are also available on some resale websites (as of August 13). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

Ticketpick.com – Tickets start at $51 for the show on Tickpick (including fees), as of August 13. This, of course, is always subject to change. You can click here to learn more.



Tickets start at $51 for the show on Tickpick (including fees), as of August 13. This, of course, is always subject to change. You can click here to learn more. Stubhub – Tickets start at $55 on Stubhub (fees are included), as of August 13th. You can check those out by clicking here.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Camden Waterfront?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show. It typically costs $50 to park at the venue itself.

Parking lots open at 4 pm in the area. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

What is the Bag Policy at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2025?

Small clutches, wristlets or fanny packs are allowed inside. They must be no bigger than 6”x9”. Clear Plastic bags are also allowed and they must be no bigger than 12”x12”x6”.

All bags are subject to search upon entry, of course.

Click here to learn more about the their policies for entrances.

How Can I Get to the Freedom Morgtage Pavilion from Philadelphia?

If you’re coming from Philadelphia connect to the PATCO line. If you ride the PATCO line get off at City Hall in Camden (which is .7 miles to the arena).

A seasonal RiverLink Ferry is also available from Penn’s Landing. Ferry service is typically offered every 30-45 minutes as needed to and from the venue. Tickets should be purchased in advance and it costs $18 in advance. Click here to learn more.

How Can I Get to the Freedom Morgtage Pavilion from New Jersey?

The New Jersey River Line is available and it’s a short walk to the arena. If riding the New Jersey Transit River Line, get off at the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

If coming from elsewhere in NJ, check this out for a guide to bus transportation available in the area.

