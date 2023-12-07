There was a star sighting at a popular cheesesteak place in Philadelphia on Tuesday (December 5th).

Kiefer Sutherland was spotted at The Original Pat's King of Steaks. He knows where the best cheesesteaks in Philly are. He was all smiles while grabbing his sandwich, as seen below in the shop's Facebook post.

I wonder what his order was. Hmmm. Wit ot Wit-Out? Whiz?

Known by many as Jack Bauer, the character he played on the mega-popular TV show, 24, he's also been in many movies like Young Guns, Lost Boys, Stand by Me, and more.

Kiefer also starred in the recent Paramount+ thriller, Rabbit Hole. It, unfortunately, was canceled after just one season.

I wonder if he had a show in the city with his successful band. His newest album is available now. It's called, "Bloor Street."

Pat's Steaks will be undergoing major renovations starting this month. The project is going to last a few months.

The original shop on E. Passyunk will be forced to close during renovations, but, don't worry, you'll still be able to get your beloved Pat's steaks.

Frank Oliveri, the owner of Pat's knows he can't just close down for months, so he's putting a 22-foot Pat's Steak's food truck right in front of his shop, while the work is going on. Great idea.

I'll let you know when the reno is finished.