This takes "dog-friendly" to a whole new level.

Hamilton hotspot, Killarney's Publick House, on Whitehorse Mercerville Road, is hosting Yappy Hour on Monday, June 12th.

If you haven't figured it out from the Facebook post below, it a special Happy Hour for you and your dog. What a great idea. You don't have to leave your furry friend home this time.

Yappy Hour will be on Killarney's Paddy'O (outdoor patio) starting at 4pm. All dogs are welcome, as long as they're well behaved and you keep them on a leash.

Our dogs are our best friends and we hate leaving them home alone, right? Now they can come along for the fun and make new dog friends while dog owners can meet and socialize too. You'll all have a shared love...dogs.

Don't worry if you can't make June 12th, there are other Yappy Hours on July 1st, July 17th, August 12th, August 21st.

Family Day at Killarney's in June 3rd. There will be games, face painting, music and more.

There's a Summer Mixology Class on June 26th at 7pm. Bring your friends to learn how to make 4 summer cocktails. You have to be 21 and sign up ahead of time.

Killarney's always has something fun going on. Here's the holiday schedule starting Thursday.

Killarney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township, NJ.

