Kim Kardashian Releases Statement on Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence following the recent Twitter rants from her husband, Kanye West, that have been deemed both concerning and controversial.

On Wednesday morning (July 22), Kim released a statement via her Instagram Story, confirming that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kim's statement began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kim went on to explain that once a person struggling with bipolar disorder is an adult, they cannot be forced to seek treatment. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she says. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and to understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kanye's wife also shared that the loss of the rapper's mother, Donda West, has impacted him as well. "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kim continues. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Kim closed out the statement requesting empathy as she and her family help Kanye navigate his illness. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," she adds. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."

Kim Kardashian's statement follows Kanye's recent shocking tweets, one of which read that he has been trying to divorce Kim since she met up with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform in Los Angeles back in November of 2018. He also shared his candid thoughts on abortion and the impact it has had on his family during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

Reports recently surfaced online that Kim has been meeting with divorce lawyers to explore the option of divorce.