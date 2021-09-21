Kink Centre Coming Soon To Lawrence Township, NJ

The sign is up and it caught the attention of many. The Kink Centre is coming soon to the Lawrence Shopping Center and the future business had Lawrence Township residents scratching their heads for a bit.

I can understand why. Lol. What do you think of when you see the name? That answer depends on the person. A Google search didn't really reveal anything, so the imaginations of the members of the Lawrence Township NJ Community Facebook group went wild.

Is it an adult toy store? Is it a massage parlor? Is it a chiropractor? Is it a hair salon for people with kinky curly hair? Hmmmm....

It was a mystery until the Municipal Manager for the Township of Lawrence, Kevin Nerwinski, revealed that according to the Business Occupancy Application to the township, it's going to be a beauty supply store and hair salon. Ahhhh. Mystery solved.

Not sure if this is a chain or independently owned salon or what it will carry and which services will be provided. We'll have to wait and see.

As a local resident, I love seeing that shopping center on Brunswick Pike bustling again, with many new stores opening recently. Starbucks is set to open this week. PS...there's a drive thru to make your morning a little easier. Hopefully, this will alleviate some of the traffic up by the Main Street location in downtown Lawrenceville.

I'll let you know when I find out any more information or an opening date for the Kink Centre.

