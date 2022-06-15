It's been over two years since we lost NBA great Kobe Bryant and his 13 year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 others in the tragic California helicopter crash, and this week, his wife Vanessa and her daughters helped unveil a beautiful new tribute to them in Philadelphia.

Kobe was a Philadelphia native, and it's where he grew to love the game of basketball. The city remained a special place in his heart up until his death in 2020. Tustin playground, located at 501 W Columbia Avenue, was one he frequented, which made it the perfect place for Dream Courts to open the new basketball court as a beautiful tribute to the late father and daughter.

Vanessa, in her ongoing dedication to honoring the memory of her late husband and daughter through charitable efforts, partnered with Nancy Lieberman Charities and their Dream Court initiative to create the this safe and accessible space for children to play, as Kobe once did.

The legacy project in honor and memory of Kobe and Gianna will serve as a safe play space for youth in the community to interact with friends and family. Finding spaces for youth to come together in peace through the love of sports is important to the Bryant Family.

Another dream court opened in May in Anaheim California. It's simply beautiful.

Check out footage of the new court from Fox29. It really is a gorgeous space and a fitting tribute to Kobe and Gianna's legacy!