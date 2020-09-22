Vanessa Bryant Slams Her Mom’s Claim That She Kicked Her Out After Kobe’s Death

Vanessa Bryant is clapping back at comments made by her mother Sofia Laine in a recent interview with Univision claiming that her daughter kicked her out of the house after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in a helicopter accident earlier this year.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Laine said tearfully of her 38-year-old daughter during the interview with Dave Valadez on 'El Gorda y La Flaca.'

Bryant responded with a statement to People magazine: "My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name."

"She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support," Bryant continued, noting that she has financially supported Laine for "the past 20 years" and continues to do so "in addition to her monthly alimony."

"Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away," read the statement. "Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here."

The late Kobe Bryant, 41, and Gianna Bryant, 13, had their lives tragically taken in a Calabasas helicopter accident back in January. Seven other lives were taken by the crash, including pilot Ara Zobayan, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, and Christina Mauser.

Vanessa recently penned a heartfelt note to her late husband on August 23, what would have been the NBA star's 42nd birthday. "I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh," she wrote on Instagram.