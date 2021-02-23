Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for Kobe Lyric, Meek Responds

Meek Mill caught some fiery heat last week after a song featuring himself and Lil Baby leaked online, and it contained an insensitive lyric about the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Days later, on Monday evening (Feb. 22), Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, called out Meek for the "disrespectful" bar, which seemingly refers to the basketball star's tragic death by way of a helicopter crash in California last year. In an Instagram Story post containing the Philadelphia rapper's leaked verse written out, Vanessa expressed her dismay regarding Meek's portion of the song.

"Dear @meekmill," she wrote. "I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

At some point yesterday, Meek hopped on Twitter and tweeted, "Ion trust people gotta play it raw ....." In a follow-up message, he typed, "I'm going back savage in this shit ... f#%k ya feelings!."

While these messages don't appear to be directed at anything in particular, some people on Twitter called out Meek for the timing of the tweets considering Vanessa Bryant had just spoken out against his song lyric. However, he quickly debunked that chatter and shared via Twitter that he apologized to her privately and that his tweets were completely unrelated.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!," he said early Tuesday morning (Feb. 23).

As previously reported, a snippet of the song, which appears to be called "Kobe," surfaced online on Feb. 17. On the track, the Dream Chasers Records CEO rhymes, "And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe."

Meek was dragged by social media users as well as music industry veteran Wack 100, whom he had exchanged words with last week also.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant were among nine people who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020.