Philadelphia Eagles Paint New Mural in Facility to Honor Kobe Bryant

The Philadelphia Eagles are paying respect to Kobe Bryant with a new mural at their practice facility to honor him this offseason.

Star receiver Alshon Jeffery posted pictures of the artwork at the NovaCare Complex on Monday. There are three pictures of Bryant along with some very inspiring words by the fallen hero.

One of the pictures depicts him in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey while the other two honor his high school and professional basketball career. Kobe attended Lower Merion H.S and it is bitter sweet to see him back in that gear. Following the pictures are 10 rules that Kobe lived by each and every day. TMZ calls them "Kobe-isms."

The message read, ”Kobe’s 10 Rules.”

They are as follows:

”1. Get Better Every Single Day

2. Prove Them Wrong

3. Work On Your Weakness

4. Execute What You Practice

5. Learn From Greatness

6. Learn From Wins & Loses

7. Practice Mindfulness

8. Be Ambitious

9. #Believe In Your Team

10. Learn Storytelling.”

Bryant, being that he grew up in Philly, was a huge Eagles fan. No one will ever forget the iconic video of him celebrating the Eagles Superbowl win.

The team is unclear about if they will do anything else to honor him, but new star cornerback Darius Slay said he's wearing number 24 to honor Bryant.