Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Lakers Finals Win, Honors Late Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers following the team’s championship win over the Miami Heat on Sunday (October 11).

Bryant, the widow of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, posted an old photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right RP 'stay the course- block out the noise' - @kobebryant."

Instagram

"Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this," she added.

The basketball team, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in the series’ sixth game. This is the first time in a decade that the Los Angeles Lakers have been crowned NBA champions.

“I know he’s looking down on us, proud of us,” Davis said post-game. “I know [his wife] Vanessa’s proud of us. The organization’s proud of us. It means a lot to us. It’s a tough moment… He was a big brother to us. We did this for him.”

The win is the franchise's 17th championship, and the first since Kobe and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a title over the Boston Celtics in 2010.

The Lakers dedicated their season to the late basketball legend after the tragic helicopter crash that killed him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

