KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opening 7 More NJ Locations
If you're craving some Korean Hot Pot, get ready for this.
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is expanding in New Jersey with 7 locations on the way, according to NJ.com.
The popular restaurant chain has just announced their plans to open in Woodbridge, at the St. Georges Crossing shopping center (855 St. Georges Ave.) However, an exact opening date has yet to be announced.
This is just one of seven more locations KPot is planning to open in New Jersey! Here's where they're planning to open them:
- Deptford
- Hazlet
- Lawrenceville
- Lodi
- Neptune
- Secaucus
If you've never had KPot and you're impatient to try, it's ok. They've already planted their flag in New Jersey.
Here's where they're currently open in New Jersey:
- Woodbridge
- East Brunswick
- Englewood
- Jersey City
- Kearny
- Toms River
- Union
Check out their full map of locations HERE.
Curious to try? Their website promises a delicious culinary experience:
"KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere."
Their hot pot dining method is prepared with simmering soups at the table with a variety of different Asian spices, sauces and ingredients, served with vegetables and thinly sliced meats that are cooked at the table. You can grill your own meats such as thinly sliced beef belly, pork, pork belly, lamb, kobe beef and chicken. Yum! Their menu also includes seafood, dumplings, veggies and more!
You a fan of KPot? Let us know if you'll be checking them out.
9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey
Gallery Credit: Austyn
You'll Likely Get Pulled Over in These 13 Central NJ Spots
Gallery Credit: Austyn