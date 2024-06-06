While I was driving my daughter's friend home from school recently I noticed a "Coming Soon" sign on Main Street in Lawrenceville.

The sign was hanging on the white fence in front of the old Wildflour, Gluten free bakery and cafe.

Nosh Homemade Empanadas Coming Soon to Lawrenceville

There was a picture of an empanada and it read, Coming Soon, "Nosh Homemade Empanadas." Yum.

Oh, I'm so excited. Empanadas are one of my favorite things to eat these

If you've never had an empanada before, it's basically a dough pocket, a little crispy around the edges, filled with deliciousness. Typically it's filled with cheese, beef, or chicken, or some rice but you can let your imagination run wild with what you can stuff them with.

No word on exactly when Nosh Homemade Empanadas will be opening, but I will let you know as soon as I find out.

Wildflour Gluten Free Bakery & Cafe was in that spot for ten years. The once-popular spot closed its doors for good on February 14, 2023.

Wildflour Bakery & Cafe in Lawrenceville was open for 10 years

Its closing post on Facebook read, "Our customers and staff have been the source of joy we've been running on for our whole existence, and now, the time has come for us to go in different directions, having grown and flourished for a decade at our home in Lawrenceville. We couldn't be more optimistic about what the future holds for us all as we bring our deep experience with us to our next endeavors."

The old, charming house turned business has been empty since. I'm thrilled it will get new life with Nosh's Homemade Empanadas.

I can't wait until it opens.

Nosh Homemade Empanadas will be located at 2961 Main Street in Lawrenceville.

