Kuo Social Hosting Celebration of Pride In Robbinsville NJ Sunday

June is Pride Month and there's a local celebration this weekend that you won't want to miss.

This is exciting. Robbinsville hotspot, Kuo Social, is hosting Robbinsville's first ever, "Celebration of Pride" event, along with its LGBTQ+ neighbors and allies, this Sunday (June 27th) from 3pm - 5pm, according to the Facebook event. Yay.

Pride attire is encouraged but not required. Dress up. Be yourself. Have fun. There will be lots of music, great food (of course),and PRIDE accessories, along with a short program of inspirational speakers from the Genders and Sexualities Alliance Club at Robbinsville High School and local officials.

Have you ever been to Kuo Social? The vibe is amazing...you'll love it. Light fare and beverages will be served to all those celebrating. All are invited, especially student groups. Remember, only those 21 and over can drink alcohol. Bring your family and friends to celebrate equality, inclusivity, and love. It's going to be so much fun. Set a reminder in your phone and go.

Steven Kuo, Chef/Owner of Kuo Social, along with the other celebration organizers have a simple wish, that the youth of Robbinsville, and throughout New Jersey, know that they are loved and not alone.

Kuo says, "We are thrilled to be hosting this first-of-its-kind Pride celebration in Robbinsville. If the event makes even one young person in Robbinsville more comfortable being their authentic selves, knowing that they have a community of neighbors who love and support them, it will be a huge success." Couldn't agree with you more, Steven.

Robbinsville residents have been vocal about doing something for Pride and recognizing the LGBTQ+ community. Mayor David Fried heard them and wrote a Pride Proclamation. It was voted on, passed unanimously, and was issued at the June 10th Town Council Meeting. Bravo.

To make a reservation for Sunday's Celebration of Pride in Robbinsville, click here.

Don't miss the fun. It's going to be epic.

For more information, please contact Brian Hayes at bhayes1@gmail.com, Kiran Agrahara at kagrahar@gmail.com or Steven Kuo at steven@kuo-social.com.

Kuo Social is located in Robbinsville Town Center at 2360 Route 33 in Robbinsville.

