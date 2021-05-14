La Rosa Chicken & Grill Opens in Princeton Shopping Center

Hungry? I just saw on Facebook that there's a new restaurant in the Princeton Shopping Center.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill just opened their doors yesterday (Thursday, May 14th). Stop by for their 'soft opening" during the next week. It will be open 7 days a week from 11am - 9pm. Please be patient. As with any new business, they're just getting things up and running.

The Princeton Shopping Center's Facebook post, welcoming the new restaurant to the center said, "La Rosa's is a modern eatery with old world traditions. La Rosa serves natural, antibiotic-free chicken seasoned in a signature herb marinade. Scratch-made healthy sides using fresh veggies + local greens makes this an ideal addition to our selection of fast-casual dining." Sounds good to me.

La Rosa's has plenty of outdoor seating, facing the shopping center's pretty courtyard making it the perfect place to visit on a nice day. There's also lots of indoor seating too.

This is not La Rosa's only location. It's a New Jersey-based chain that started in Marlboro, NJ, back in 1994. There are other locations in Freehold, Berkeley Heights, Hazlet, Manalapan, Madison, Metuchen, Sea Girt, Tinton Falls, Wayne, and a few on Staten Island. The headquarters are in Manalapan.

Locals commenting on the Princeton Shopping Center's Facebook post are overjoyed that the restaurant has opened close by, so they can stop having to drive awhile to get their favorite food. I've never heard of it before, but, can't wait to check it out.

Check out their full menu HERE, or download the La Rosa app.