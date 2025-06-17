Oh, you're going to love this.

There's a pop-up beer garden in one of the local shopping centers this summer, according to Mercer Eats.

What a great idea. Having an ice cold beer outside with your friends during the summer hits differently.

Princeton Shopping Center via Facebook

The fun is happening at the Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street and the beer is from Triumph Brewing Company of Princeton in Palmer Square, downtown Princeton.

The Pop-Up Beer Garden coincides with the 40th Annual Summer Concert Series, which kicked off June 6. The beer garden is in the center of the shopping center at the clocktower, which used to be Main Street's cabana bar. Bring your friends and have some fun.

Princeton Shopping Center via Facebook

Grab some local craft beer, relax, and listen to the live music performed by local artists. The concerts are every Friday from June 6 through August 15, including the 4th of July. The pop-up beer garden is open from 5-8pm.

It sounds like a great way to kick off a summer weekend.

This is the 40th year for the annual summer concert series. The live music take place in the courtyard of the shopping center every Friday during the summer until August 15 from 6 - 8pm. Bring a chair or a blanket to join the fun.

Here's the lineup:

June 20 - Tren Latino

June 27 - Revival

July 11 - Ocean Avenue Stompers

July 18 - Dragon Fly Band

July 25 - Castle Lane

August 1 - WOMENROCK!

August 8 - Crash Landing

August 15 - Yacht Lobsters

Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 North Harrison Street in Princeton, NJ.

Go on out, grab a beer, and enjoy.