Sigh. After almost two years, Lambertville Bakehouse has announced it's closing its doors for good.

The news came recently via the bake shop's Instagram.

The post read, "It is with heavy hearts we announce we will be closing our doors permanently. We thank the community for your support. Stay tuned for new and exciting enterprise entering the charming Lambertville shop we were so lucky to call home."

Customers responded to the closure with disappointment

As expected, customers reacted with disappointment, some with surprise.

Nearby trendy shop, Ditto Vintage commented, "You had the best baked goods, sandwiches, and your pecan pies will live on in my memory forever. Looking forward to seeing where you land next."

Another comment read in part, "How can this be? I don't understand...you created the best breads and pastries Lambertville has seen in as long as I can remember! You will surely be missed."

Lambertville Bakehouse had a busy holiday season

The closing comes as a surprise after the bakery posted on Instagram on December 25th that it just had its busiest Christmas to date.

The Patch is reporting that the treat shop opened in 2022 and was a dream come true for owner, Tiara Burrows.

The owner had a history in Lambertville

Burrows has a history is Lambertville. At 21 years-old, she worked in the kitchen at Anton's at the Swan and then became a pastry chef.

Burrows is a Bucks County native, growing up in Pipersville. She trained at Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island at some of the best restaurants in Boston and New York.

Small business owners faced with challenges

This continues to be a tough time for small business owners in this area, faced with increasing product costs and higher rent.

Lambertville Bakehouse was located at 61 North Main Street, Lambertville.

