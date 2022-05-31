Do you need a mail-in ballot to vote in New Jersey's upcoming primary election? Time is running out to request one.

New Jersey goes to the polls for the primary on Tuesday, June 7th.

Today, May 31st, marks your last day to apply for a ballot you can fill out at home, 6abc.com reports.

To do so, visit NJ.gov.

You can vote up until the day of the election, as long as your mail-in ballot if post marked before 8 p.m. on June 7th.

New Jersey also offers early in-person voting. If you plan to go to the polls, you can do so between June 3rd and June 5th, according to New Jersey Division of Elections.

Some of the key primary races in New Jersey on June 7th include Congressional seats, like the one Republican Jeff Van Drew holds in 2nd district Cape May County, as well as positions in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th districts.

