This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!

This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!

Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the plans and agreements for the new location have been signed.

As for exactly when and where the location will be? We still don't know. No specific dates or precise locations were specified. However, the statement does say that construction is expected to begin in early 2023.

Never heard of Launch Entertainment? You may want to keep them in mind for your kid's next birthday party, group event, or even a fun, creative date night!

Man and woman playing air hockey game at a gaming parlour Getty Images loading...

"We provide a unique variety of attractions desirable for all ages. Launch is the ideal place for kids, teens and adults alike to participate in active entertainment while also providing a place for families to spend time together,' their website reads.

Here are just some of the attractions you can enjoy!

Trampoline Courts

Bowling

Bar Hops

Omni Virtual Reality

Laser Tag

XP Arena

Axe Throwing

Sports Court Basketball

Ninja Course

Rock Climbing Wall

Arcade

Battle Pit

Dodgeball

Krave Restaurant

Launch Pad

Dunk Basketball

Trampoline Courts

Interconnected trampolines for indoor jumping Getty Images loading...

Can't wait for the Edison opening? They have one other New Jersey location in Deptford, located at 1500 Almonesson Rd.

Inside: The Friends Experience New York We toured the Friends Experience in New York City back in 2020 and it was incredible!