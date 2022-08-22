World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.

Supercharged Entertainment already operates a similar 80,000 square foot facility in Wrentham, Massachusetts. On social media, the company touts their new multi-level NJ go-kart track will be "28% bigger" with 10 elevation changes and enough room for 4-wide racing.

We can glean some insight into how the New Jersey go-karts may operate, based on the Supercharged New England web site:

—A single race costs $26.99, with discounts available for multiple ride bundles.

—Minimum height to drive is 58 inches (4 foot, 10 inches).

—Safety video viewing (available online), helmet (available to borrow), and headsock (available to purchase) are required.

—Supercharged leagues are available for all skill levels, featuring three races per week over six weeks.

In addition to the race track, Supercharged Edison promises to feature "luxury axe throwing" and "bionic bumper cars". A two-story Drop & Twist Tower will offer additional thrills. An arcade is planned with over 140 games, prize redemption, and virtual reality. A Burgers & Brews restaurant will be part of the complex too.

This sounds like an awesome new Central Jersey hot spot for family fun for all ages. I can't wait to try it out. An exact Grand Opening date has not been announced yet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.