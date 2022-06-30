Have you ever heard of a mochi ring donut? I hadn't until today, but I must say, I'm intrigued!

Imagine a Japanese-inspired donut that's a little more chewy. If you've ever had mochi (which is delicious), you can probably get the picture.

MasterClass.com defines them as such:

Mochi donuts are a hybrid between cake donuts and chewy mochi, Japanese rice cakes made from glutinous rice, also known as polished sticky rice. Mochi donuts typically use gluten-free tapioca flour or glutinous rice flour. While some recipes include all-purpose flour, they can also be made entirely gluten-free.

If you didn't know, mochi donuts are quickly gaining sweeping popularity across the United States, and the Philadelphia/New Jersey area is no exception!

So if you're eager to try some, we're in luck!

Mochi Ring Donut, established in Edison NJ, has slated down plans to open new locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey! Along with Edison, they also have two more locations in Jenkintown and Philadelphia.

According to WhatNowPhilly.com, these new locations will be in Conshohocken, Springhouse, and Cherry Hill!

There are SO many different flavors! Choose between unique flavors like churro, black sesame, matcha, brown sugar milk tea, taro, in-jeol-mi, and more!

And by the way, their menu offers more than just mochi donuts. If you have a taste for something more savory, grab yourself one of their rice hot dogs (like corndogs), or fried mozzarella.

Where will the new Mochi Ring Donut locations be?

The one in Springhouse is located 832 North Bethlehem Pike. They open in July and are currently hiring!

The location in Conshohocken will be at 101 Fayette Street, though their Instagram page doesn't specify a date.

The new locations in Cherry Hill NJ and Upper Darby PA have not been specified yet.

