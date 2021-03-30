A Contestant on Season 17 of the Bachelorette is from Edison NJ

Who do we think is going to get the final rose?! As we all know, Katie Thurston has been revealed as the bachelorette for the shows 17th season. While we are excited about that, ABC also revealed the potential cast and it’s safe to say… we are over the moon about one of the guys because he's from our area.

Two of Thurston’s potential candidates were originally casted for Clare Crawley’s 16th season of The Bachelorette but were cut after production was postponed. I am so excited to finally meet 27-year-old Greg from Edison, New Jersey. I am rooting for you Greg!

Obviously, I wanted to learn some more about Greg. I was surprised to find that Greg is private on Instagram. But don’t worry, Greg was a student athlete so there was information on his team roster. Greg attended Saint Michael’s College and was on the basketball team. He majored in business with a minor in gender studies. But the best part? He’s 6’3!

How crazy would it be if another Jersey guy won? In season 16 of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams chose Zac Clark from Haddonfield, New Jersey. Dare I say Jersey guys are the best?

A fan took to twitter to ask the hard questions. @mirap9999 said “There’s a guy from Edison, NJ on the Bachelorette, if he makes it to hometowns is he taking Katie to the BAPS mandir or Top Golf????”

While I think both ideas are great, I would have to go with Top Golf. I really hope Greg makes it all the way to the hometown dates and has a chance to bring Edison, New Jersey to our screens.