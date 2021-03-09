Law and Order fans were very excited to find out that their favorite stars were just filming in New Jersey. According to Tap Into South Plainfield, the highly anticipated series Law and Order: Organized Crime was filmed in Middlesex County, specifically in Edison. The filming took place at the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Training Center in Edison. The episode will air April 1st and it's a reunion years in the making. Elliot Stabler, Christopher Meloni's character has not been on the Law and Order Special Victims Unit since it's 13th season. Fans are excited to see Stabler and Benson, Mariska Hargitay's character back together.

Law and Order Special Victims Unit used to be my go to show every day when I got home for work. I swear I'd watch for hours and hours and hours. Now, I don't know, maybe it's because I'm a Mom now, so I need to have happier thoughts, I just watch Friends episodes on repeat every day. I do not dislike the show, I still think it's a wonderful show, but I don't find myself watching it as much anymore. I do have a huge crush on Christopher Meloni, I mean, who doesn't? I was super excited when he appeared in The Handmaid's Tale for a few episodes and honestly I just love whatever he appears in. I know my fellow Law and Order SVU fans were very excited to hear that Christopher Meloni was coming back in the new series Law and Order: Organized Crime and I think we all have some high expectations.