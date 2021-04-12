Lawrenceville Main Street Hosting Secure Document Shredding Event

Worried about having your identity stolen? Me too. Lawrenceville Main Street wants to help give you peace of mind by hosting a secure, drive thru document shredding event next month. All are welcome, not just Lawrenceville residents.

Save the date. The shredding event will be held on Saturday, May 15th from 9am - 1pm, in the parking lot of the Lawrenceville Swim Club (74 Craven Lane). Reservations are required to ensure there won't be a long wait. You can shred up to 6 boxes of documents for a small donation of $10 to Lawrenceville Main Street. You can make your reservation by clicking here.

Reserve your spot quickly...they're filling up fast. Protect your identity and get rid of some of the clutter around your home that you keep telling yourself you're going to take care of. You can even stick around and watch your documents being securely shredded on a screen on the side of the truth...so high tech.

Lawrenceville Main Street's Executive Director, Kelly Edelstein told me, "We are so excited to bring this to the community. When Fred Gomberg- Realtor, who is a Lawrenceville Main Street board member, came up with the idea we realized it could be a great service to the community while giving us an opportunity to raise much needed funds. This event will help us continue with our free community events like Music in the Park and other outdoor festivals. Look for not only drive-thru document shredding, but giveaways, and the opportunity to support our community and our town's small businesses. We look forward to seeing you."

Any question, call Kelly Edelstein at (609) 841-0234.