There's a new sushi restaurant that just opened in the area, according to the Executive Director of Lawrenceville Main Street.

Naoki Sushi is a welcomed addition to the already fabulous dining scene on Main Street. It's located at 2649 Main Street, next to another new eatery in town, Lawrenceville Sandwich Co.

Locals are very excited to have a sushi place close to home. One commented, "Finally sushi!" Another said, "We ate there last night. The food and service were both excellent. We're so lucky to have you here in Lawrenceville."

Lunch is served from 12pm - 2pm. There are two serving times for dinner, 6pm and 8pm. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

There are price fixe and a la cart menu items. You can check out the menu by clicking here.

Feel free to bring along adult beverages. Naoki Sushi is a BYOB restaurant.

The Executive Chef is Naoki Tashiro. Naoki's website says he "brings years of experience and authenticity to Naoki Sushi Dining, creating unique dishes with only the day's freshest ingredients. With his unwavering dedication and passion for traditional Japanese food culture, he has culminated the artistry of the cuisine through his training and experiences in the field for nearly three decades."

Definitely add Naoki Sushi to your dining to-do list. Other great restaurants on Lawrenceville Main Street include Acacia Restaurant, Fedora Bistro Cafe, Chambers Walk Cafe & Catering, Vidalia Restaurant and TJ's Pizza and Pasta.

You can also grab a cinnamon bun and so many more scrumptious treats at The Gingered Peach or the best handmade ice cream at Melba Ice Creamery.

