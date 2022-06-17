Lawrenceville Main Street's Music in the Park summer series has kicked off, according to the group's website.

Set a reminder in your phone. Music in the Park is every Thursday night throughout the summer (weather permitting) at Weeden Park on Main Street in Lawrenceville.

The 2022 music series kicked off last night (June 23rd) and will run through August 18th. It's a free community event. Everyone is invited. Go have some fun.

The live music starts at 6:30pm each week, but, go a little early because starting at 6pm local restaurants will be taking turns having food available, so you can relax and eat some of the best food around before the show.

There will also be special drawings, games, and free fun for the kids.

Here's the music schedule:

June 30th - Alex Otey Trio

July 7th - Aloha Monkey

July 14th - RGM Project

​July 21st - Cover Up

July 28th - Kindred Spirit

​August 4th - Mike and Laura Tusay

August 11th - Rave On

August 18th - Greg McGarvey

Put this on your summer to-do list. Bring your family and friends.

If you're interested or have teens in grades 7-12 looking for service hours, Lawrenceville Main Street is looking for volunteers to help with Music in the Park.

You'll assist with set up and breakdown

Leading children's activities

Face painting

Sales

You can use the volunteer sign up HERE. It's a great way to have fun and meet new people.

Fingers crossed for nice weather.

See you there.

For more information, click HERE.

