Last year's inaugural event was such a huge event that they're doing it again this year...even bigger.

Save the date. On Saturday, May 21st, beginning at noon, Lawrenceville Main Street is hosting, "Spring for the Arts," and arts and music festival. It's sure to be a great day filled with over 130 artists, crafters, and vendors, as well as live music, food from local restaurants, and more. The event will take place at Weeden Park, Lawrenceville Elementary School, and the surrounding Main Street area.

This year, Lawrenceville Main Street has partnered with the Lawrence Township Public Schools and the Lawrence Township Education Foundation (LTEF) to bring talent to the four stages and host an art show and sale. The art sale will benefit the Lawrence Township Education Foundation.

Tell all your friends and go enjoy the day. I can't wait.

Bring a blanket to enjoy the music, shop, eat, and catch up with friends that you haven't seen all winter. After today's gorgeous day, I'm anxious for more spring-like weather and fun, outdoor activities like this.

If you'd like to be a vendor, space is limited, click here for more information and to apply.

Executive Director of Lawrenceville Main Street, Kelly Edelstein told me, "Lawrenceville Main Street is delighted to once again gather the community for this special event. With 4 stages for live music, art, food, and so much more, it will be bigger than Lawrenceville has ever seen. Our partnership with LTEF and Lawrence Township Public Schools is going to make this event so much fun!"

The event is sponsored by Fred Gomberg, Realtor, and Premier Dental Arts (Radwa Saad DDS) and Lawrenceville Home Improvement.

See you there.

