Lawrenceville Sandwich Company Coming Soon to Lawrenceville, NJ

The signs are up. Lawrenceville Sandwich Co. is coming soon to Main Street in Lawrenceville.

The new shop will be in the space where Eatalia was. The Italian Market recently closed for good after only being open a short time (less than a year).

Work is currently being done to get ready for the opening. The digital menus have already been installed.

Check them out.

The menu looks great.

Lawrenceville Sandwich Co. will have an assortment of breakfast bagels (egg everything is my favorite these days) and things like bagel chips and guac, an avocado bagel, grilled cheese bagel and more.

You can grab a breakfast sandwich on the way to work or school. They're all named after avenues. The Park Ave. is bacon, fried eggs, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on an everything bagel. You can check out the rest of them by clicking here.

There will be breakfast platters (omelets, French toast and pancakes), lot of hot sandwiches (chicken, rib eye, turkey melts, corned beef), cold sandwiches (chicken salad, tuna, turkey, ham, roast beef), burgers, salads and more.

I'm getting hungry talking about this place. Ha ha.

No word on an opening date yet, but I'll keep you posted.

I hope the locals support this new business. The town was so excited to get its own Italian Market when the Eatalia signs went up but was there was barely anyone in there any time I stopped by.

Lawrenceville Sandwich Co. will be located at 2645 Main Street in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Also coming soon to Main Street is a new Matcha Teahouse, Ooika Teahouse.

