I have bad feeling Eatalia Market & Kitchen on Main Street in Lawrenceville is closed for good.

I saw a post in a Lawrence community group on Facebook asking if the Italian market had gone out of business and it seems as if the answer is yes.

A community member said she visited recently only to find it dark and some of the fixtures removed. When I called, there's only a generic message.

I'm very surprised at this news. It hasn't even been open for a year. The grand opening was back in September 2022. The locals seemed very excited to have an Italian market in town, but, ultimately didn't support it enough to keep it thriving.

I popped in several times over the last few months and thought the food was very good. There was always an array of chicken dishes, pasta dishes, sandwiches and vegetables. They also had great prepared meal specials for busy weeknights, always fresh and delicious.

There were sauces and soups available as well. I gifted one of the soups to a friend who had just had surgery and he loved it.

So what will go in the space now?

Rumor has it a new bagel shop, Deli on a Bagel, will be moving in (there's already a location in Pennington). If you remember, the very popular Maidenhead Bagel occupied that space for many years.

Another very popular bagel shop, Udo's Bagels, isn't that far away. It's in the Manors Shopping Center on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road.

We'll see what happens. I will certainly keep you posted.

