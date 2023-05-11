Get ready for some fun this summer. The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair is coming back to Mercer County Park for 2023, according to the Mercer County Park Commission.

Text your friends and tell them to save the dates. It kicks off Friday, June 30th and runs through July 9th. Monday - Friday it's open from 5pm - 11pm and Saturday, Sunday and the 4th of July it's open from 3pm - 11pm. Admission is only $5 during the week and $8 on the weekends.

There will be carnival rides, racing pigs, pie eating contests, a petting farm, a weekend craft/business fair, Cowtown USA, carnival food and lots more fun. Your kids...and you will love it.

Opening night, Friday, June 30th is Girls Night Out. All girls get in for FREE and will get $5 off the unlimited ride wristband once you're there until 8pm. Bring your girl-friends.

Wednesday, July 5th is Dollar Night. Admission is only $1. Rides are only $1 each. Tickets will be sold in sheets of 10, on-site only.

Thursday, July 6th is First Responder Night. If you're a First Responder you'll enjoy free admission for you AND a guest...just make sure to bring an valid badge or ID.

There's entertainment every night. Click here for the schedule.

Don't miss the fireworks on Friday, June 30th, Monday, July 3rd, Tuesday, July 4th and Saturday, July 8th.

You can buy your gate admission and Mega passes in advance by clicking here.

The LEAD Festival State Fair will be at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, 1638 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ.

L.E.A.D. Fest is an official event of L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence).

It's going to be so much fun. See you out at Mercer County Park.

