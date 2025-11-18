This show has been circled on our calendar for months because it's one that we've been looking forward to since the day it was announced. Leon Thomas is about to make his solo headlining concert debut in Philadelphia. So we've got a peek at his setlist posted for you down below.

Leon Thomas has had a full career in showbiz. After starring as Andre Harris in the Nickelodeon series Victorious until 2013, he has produced some of the biggest artists including: Ariana Grande, Drake, SZA, and Toni Braxton.

READ MORE: Ashanti to Headline Philly's Christmas Tree Lighting for 2025



His solo music career is now hitting new he's had one of the biggest hits of 2025 with the song Mutt. It's been topping the charts all year. In fact, this tour (which is named Mutts Don't Heal) is titled after that song.

Tickets for the show are mostly sold out, but it's possible a few last minute tickets may pop up online ahead of Wednesday night's concert at the Fillmore Philadelphia.

What Is Leon Thomas' Setlist for Philly in October 2025?

Not everyone wants to see a setlist before a show, so there are some spoilers ahead. However, we know that a lot of concert goers DO like this information.

So here we go, here's the expected setlist for Leon Thomas' concerts in Philly in October 2025:

How Fast

Dancing with Demons

Far Fetched

Lucid Dreams

Vibes Don't Lie

Getty Images for ESSENCE Getty Images for ESSENCE loading...

Party Favors

My Muse

I Do

Just How You Are

Baccarat

CHECK THIS OUT: When Will Philly See Its First Snowfall of 2025-26?

Safe Place

Safe Place

Love Jones

Yes It Is

Crash & Burn

Getty Images for BET Getty Images for BET loading...

Treasure In The Hills

I Used To

Not Fair

MUTT