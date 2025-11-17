It's almost the holidays and we now know who will headline this year's tree lighting ceremony in Philadelphia. The announcement comes as excitement is building in Philly for the holiday season.

Ashanti to Headline This Year's Christmas Tree Lighting

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ashanti will headline this year's Christmas tree lighting in Philadelphia.

The event will happen on Thursday, December 4th 6 to 8 p.m. right outside of Philly's City Hall.

We estimate that Ashanti will perform right around 7:00 p.m. that evening. The news was announced on Wednesday by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. The announcement came just moments after the tree made its debut in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia's Christmas Tree Arrives for 2025

The tree itself, which will be at the center of Philly's holiday display, arrived at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon (November 12).

We snagged this pic of the gorgeous tree just moments after it arrived in Philadelphia as crews were placing it in its new base:

It's a 50-foot-tall White Fir that's believed to be about 75 years old. It arrived from a family farm in upstate New York.

The decorating process for the tree is now underway as officials will place more than 6,000 LED lights and ornaments on the tree.

Philly's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Set

The official lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December from 6 until 8 pm outside of City Hall. It's always a really fun event if you're able to make it, but you should bundle up. It's often quite chilly for the tree lighting.

If you'd rather watch it at home, it'll be broadcast live on 6abc (and their streaming platforms), officials say. You can click here to learn more.