Lidl Finally Started Construction in Lawrence Township

There are signs of life in the future Lidl location in the Lawrence Shopping Center, according to CentralJersey.com.

If you live near there, I know what you're thinking...finally. Locals have been waiting quite a while for a grocery store there, since Acme vacated the shopping center on Brunswick Pike two years ago. Demolition began last week, paving the way for the transformation to the German grocery chain, which is starting to pop up all over New Jersey. Lidl locations just opened in North Brunswick and Burlington. It's not a new chain, Lidl now has over 11,000 stores in 32 countries. The U.S. base is down in Virginia.

From what I've heard, Lidl is similar to an Aldi. Most of their products are their own brand. Products are displayed in boxes on the shelves and you need to bring your own bags. I'm anxious to check it out. Friends have told me the new one in Burlington is really nice.

It'll be great to see that shopping center bustling again. It got a face lift about a year ago, and a bunch of new businesses have already opened, giving the area hope. Plato's Closet, Cafe Du Pain Bakery, Dollar Tree and Auto Zone are newer. Dollar Tree and Auto Zone are next to where the Lidl will be. LA Fitness is also being built (where Huffman Koos once was, although, the only progress so far has been the clearing of the space, and paved parking lot. But, remember, we're in a pandemic, progress will be a little slower than normal.

I'm so excited to see the progress. I'll keep you posted.

The Lawrence Shopping Center is located at 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township.