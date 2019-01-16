2″ of Snow Expected Thursday Night; Friday Morning’s Commute Could Be Tough

With 2" of snow forecasted for parts of our area Thursday night, it's possible that Friday morning's commute to work could be a little rough.

In fact, dare we say: some schools may even have some delayed openings?



So how does it impact your life? Here's what it means:

WHEN:

It will start snow snowing sometime after 7 pm on Thursday. Light snow will fall overnight, and it could mix with (or change over to) rain early Friday. Forecasters expect all precipitation to wrap up by about 6 am Friday.

SNOW TOTALS:

"While this won't be a major winter storm, driving conditions could get pretty sloppy. Especially where roads are snow-covered or slushy," Townsquare New Jersey's Chief Meteorologist explained on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2" for most of our area Thursday night. This means it could be on the ground for Friday morning's commute.

National Weather Serivce National Weather Serivce

Here's a look at town-by-town totals from the National Weather Service's latest forecast on Wednesday afternoon:

BUCKS COUNTY:

Quakertown, PA: 2"

Bensalem, PA: 1"

Morrisville, PA: 1"

MERCER COUNTY:

Pennington, NJ: 2"

Trenton, NJ: 1"

Princeton, NJ: 2"

PHILADELPHIA:

Philadelphia, PA: 1"

BURLINGTON COUNTY:

Burlington, NJ: 1"

Medford, NJ: 1"

Yes, a much bigger storm is on the horizon for the weekend.