2″ of Snow Expected Thursday Night; Friday Morning’s Commute Could Be Tough
With 2" of snow forecasted for parts of our area Thursday night, it's possible that Friday morning's commute to work could be a little rough.
In fact, dare we say: some schools may even have some delayed openings?
So how does it impact your life? Here's what it means:
WHEN:
It will start snow snowing sometime after 7 pm on Thursday. Light snow will fall overnight, and it could mix with (or change over to) rain early Friday. Forecasters expect all precipitation to wrap up by about 6 am Friday.
SNOW TOTALS:
"While this won't be a major winter storm, driving conditions could get pretty sloppy. Especially where roads are snow-covered or slushy," Townsquare New Jersey's Chief Meteorologist explained on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2" for most of our area Thursday night. This means it could be on the ground for Friday morning's commute.
Here's a look at town-by-town totals from the National Weather Service's latest forecast on Wednesday afternoon:
BUCKS COUNTY:
Quakertown, PA: 2"
Bensalem, PA: 1"
Morrisville, PA: 1"
MERCER COUNTY:
Pennington, NJ: 2"
Trenton, NJ: 1"
Princeton, NJ: 2"
PHILADELPHIA:
Philadelphia, PA: 1"
BURLINGTON COUNTY:
Burlington, NJ: 1"
Medford, NJ: 1"
Yes, a much bigger storm is on the horizon for the weekend.