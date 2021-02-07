Lil Baby Has to Change Locations After Fans Find Out Where He Is Staying for Super Bowl

Lil Baby is in Florida trying to enjoy Super Bowl weekend but recently had to change locations after fans found out where he was staying.

On Sunday afternoon (Feb. 7), the Atlanta rapper went live on Instagram. In the video, Baby is standing in a driveway, which is full of teens with their phones out. "Come outside to a whole mob," Baby remarks. He later gets in his car and begins to pull off, revealing the streets near the home are lined with more eager fans trying to get footage on their phones. "Can't come back there. Gotta get a whole new house," he says as he drives away from the scene.

While the fan love is cool, it appears Lil Baby is trying to be on the safe side and avoid a situation similar to the one that reportedly led to the death of Pop Smoke, whose rental property address was revealed on social media shortly before the home invasion that resulted in his death.

Fans watching the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be able to see Lil Baby during the big game, as he will appear in his first Super Bowl ad for Rockstar Energy Drink.

Despite the pandemic, lots of rappers are in Tampa, Fla. to enjoy the events around the Super Bowl. 50 Cent in particular is hosting several pre-Super Bowl events. One has even drawn the ire of the mayor of neighboring town, St. Petersburg, who called out the rapper for putting on a packed party that didn't look like it was following COVID-19 protocols.