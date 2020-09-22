Corn mazes have become so popular for a fun, family, fall outing.

We have several great corn mazes in New Jersey. I love when farms make a neat design in the corn field. For instance, Argos Farm in Forked River wrote "love" in their corn field with the tractor, it's very creative. Check this out 👇👇.

As we approach the upcoming Fall season we do so with keen awareness of the unprecedented challenges we all face. We are... Posted by ARGOS FARM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Here's your list of Corn Mazes in New Jersey: Argos Farm - Forked River, NJ 1250 Lacey Road Forked River, NJ ______________________________________________________________________ Emery's Farm - New Egypt, NJ 346 Long Swamp Road New Egypt, NJ ______________________________________________________________________ Bullock Farms - Cream Ridge, NJ 83 Emleys Hill Rd. Cream Ridge, NJ ______________________________________________________________________ Cheesequake Farms - Old Bridge, NJ 2095 Rt. 9 Old Bridge, NJ ______________________________________________________________________ Happy Day Farm - Manalapan, NJ 106 Iron Ore Road Manalapan, NJ ______________________________________________________________________ Howell Living History Farm - Lambertville, NJ 70 Woodens Lane Lambertville, NJ

THE MAZE OPENS TOMORROW!!! There's no limit on time spent in the field but *entry* is timed this year so grab your tickets early at www.howellfarm.org/corn-maze ! Posted by Howell Living History Farm on Friday, September 18, 2020

Some farms this year because of Covid-19 are asking that you buy tickets on-line first before heading to the farm for fall activities. So many people head out to do corn mazes, pumpkin picking, apple picking, and so much more. For safety measures social distancing and wearing a mask is a must when heading to any of these farms. Check out their websites for more information.

