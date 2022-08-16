Live Music Fest Coming to Hightstown, NJ in September

Get ready for some great live music this fall in Hightstown.

The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission has announced that Hightstown Porchfest will be in September.

Save the date now for this fun day. It's going to be Sunday, September 25th. Bring your family and friends.

Have you ever been to a Porchfest? Princeton and Bordentown City have hosted them as well and they were a big success. You'll love it.

Porchfest is like a big live music festival all over town. Instead of live musicians or bands performing on different stages, they will all be performing on the front porches and front lawns of Hightstown residents. Cool, right?

You'll just stroll or bike from house to house and enjoy all the great live music throughout the day. I'm sure there will be a map of houses once the porches are selected.

Don't forget to bring a chair or a blanket so you can sit, relax and enjoy the performances.

I just love this idea. If I lived in Hightstown I'd love to have a band come perform from my front porch . If you'd like to be a Porch Host, click here for more information and to sign up.

If you're a band or an artist and would like to perform at Porchfest, click here to apply.

Remember all the fun is happening on Sunday, September 25th.

When I get more details I'll pass them along.

Before or after Porchfest make sure to take some time to wander around downtown Hightstown. There are great shops and restaurants to enjoy.

